Welcome for Fraserburgh hub extension

Conservative candidate for Banff and Buchan, David Duguid, has welcomed a decision by Aberdeenshire Council to extend support for the Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub to September 2021.

Councillors on the Banff and Buchan Area Committee unanimously backed a report calling for a further grant of up to £159.778 from the local authority’s regeneration reserve.

The Fraserburgh Enterprise Hub project started in April 2018 with funding from the North Aberdeenshire LEADER Programme (£149,549) and the Fraserburgh Regeneration Action Plan.

The Committee agreed an additional grant of up to £101,783 towards the project at their meeting on 13 February 2018.

The latest round of funding will allow the hub to move from its current temporary home outside Fraserburgh bus station on School Street to the Faithlie Centre, as originally envisaged.

Speaking after Tuesday's meeting, Mr Duguid said: “This is great news for Fraserburgh a real vote of confidence in the work of the enterprise hub so far.

“I have visited the current premises on School Street and I have been struck by the positive impact this project has already had on the local area.

“I know that they have already helped a lot of small businesses or people thinking about starting their own company. It is great to see the council backing local enterprise in Fraserburgh.”

Andy Kille, committee chair and Fraserburgh councillor, added: “This is fantastic news for Fraserburgh. The team at the Enterprise Hub have been doing a sterling job and have been a huge help to local business start-ups.”