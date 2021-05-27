Winners of the Buchan Heritage Society's Doric Writing Competition

Award winners Aaron Jones and Morgan Buchan.

Each year, the society holds its Doric Writing Competition, which usually runs as part of the Strichen Festival, held in May in the village’s Ritchie Hall.

This year, however, just like last year, the festival has had to be cancelled due the Covid-19 pandemic.

But that didn’t stop the writers from putting pen to paper and sending in their entries covering a vast array of subjects. In fact, the competition attracted a good number of new writers and a number of entries from local schools.

Debbie Leslie, of Inverurie, with the Morven Sivewright Ploo for winning Open Prose section.

One of the winners was Aaron Jones (15), of Kemnay, who won the Fraserburgh Herald Trophy in the poetry section for 13-17 year-olds – the third year in a row he has picked up the prize. His winning poem this year was Seelie Braes.

Doric Writing Winners

Prose: 9 years and under 1st Zach Gracey, Fyvie School, Zach wins the Duncan & Todd Shield; 2nd Eilidh MacFarlane, Strichen School; 3rd Riley Romain, Fyvie School; Highly commended - Jamie Simpson, Fyvie School; Commended - Ava Johnston, Strichen School; Morven Baird, Strichen School.

Prose: Intermediate 1st Morgan Buchan, Banchory Academy, Morgan wins the Buchan Heritage Society Shield.

Prose: Open 1st Deborah Leslie, Inverurie, Deborah wins the Morven Sivewright Plough; 2nd Douglas Hay, Whitehills; 3rd Tracy Geddes, Fraserburgh; Highly commended - Bob Mitchell, Haddington; Commended - Mary H. Munro, Ballater.

Poetry: 10-12 years 1st Kate Forrest, Keith Kate wins the Johnston Shield; 2nd Arran Daniel, Strichen School; 3rd Evie Mutch, Strichen School; Highly commended - Kyle Smith, Tyler Chrystal, Deja White, all Strichen School; Commended - Ava-Maree Moir, Strichen School.

Poetry: 13-17 years 1st Aaron Jones, Kemnay, Aaron wins the Fraserburgh Herald Trophy.