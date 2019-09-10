Women’s addiction recovery refuge to bring stories of hope to Buchan

Buchan folk have the opportunity to hear inspiring life stories from a women’s addiction recovery refuge later this month.

Representatives from Teen Challenge Benaiah – a female residential centre, near Mintlaw – will speak at Ellon Baptist Church at 7:30pm on Friday, September 20.

Graduates who have completed the Teen Challenge programme will share their personal journeys of freedom from addiction at the event.

Benaiah, which is the only residential centre in Scotland that allows mothers to continue living with their pre-school children while the parent works on their recovery, has recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The centre first opened its doors in August 2009, and since then around 150 women have come to the refuge for help and support.

At Benaiah, residents complete the Christian faith-based Teen Challenge programme, which is made up of a balanced mix of class-based studies, counselling sessions, personal reflection, work duties and recreation, helping students to become physically, emotionally and spiritually whole.

Grace Donn, Senior Support Worker at Benaiah, commented: “We’re excited to be heading to Ellon Baptist Church to share about our work at Benaiah, where hurting women have the opportunity to turn their lives around.

“It’ll be an inspiring time, packed with stories of hope, and we’d encourage people to come along and enjoy the morning.

“This is open to anyone, but if someone is struggling with addiction then this is an ideal event to hear how freedom is on offer.”

Teen Challenge North East Scotland also runs a men’s residential addiction recovery centre, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie.

Both recovery homes are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.

For further information on Teen Challenge North East Scotland please visit www.tcns.org.uk or call 01651 891627.