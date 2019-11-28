Zero tolerance approach to both drink and drug driving this festive season

This year’s festive road safety campaign has been launched – with the focus being on tackling both drink and drug driving.

Motorists are being warned that there will be a zero tolerance approach when it comes to anyone found to be under the influence of drink or drugs while behind the wheel of their vehicle.

This is the first festive enforcement and awareness campaign since the use of the new drug-drive laws came into force last month.

Almost 100 people have provided positive roadside tests for drugs since the law came into force.

This year’s campaign highlights the criminal and personal consequences of being found guilty of driving a vehicle while under the influence alcohol or with drugs in your system.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is totally unacceptable and puts not only the driver, but passengers and other road users, at risk of serious injury or even death.

“As well as such devastating consequences, drivers caught drink or drug-driving also face significant criminal penalties which could result in them losing their licence or their liberty.

“The new drug-driving law and Scotland’s low driver-alcohol limit are focused on making our roads safer for everyone.”

Road Policing East Command Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “As we move into the festive season, road policing officers, together with local officers, will continue to focus our attention on those motorists choosing to drive whilst under the influence of drink or drugs. These individuals pose a significant risk to themselves and other road users.

“I would ask everyone to think about the consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

“If caught drink or drug driving you will face criminal prosecution and risk losing your licence and employment. Your vehicle may also be seized.”

Road Policing West Command Chief Inspector Darren Faulds added: “I want to remind motorists of the devastating consequences driving with alcohol or drugs in their system can have on their and others lives.

“New roadside testing for drugs was introduced on October 21 and disappointingly we have seen nearly 100 people provide positive tests in the first four weeks.

“Our Festive Drink Drug-Driving Campaign starts on December 1 and we will have dedicated resources on patrol, targeting motorists at all times of the day who choose to take the risk of taking drugs and driving or drinking and driving.

“As we move into the festive party season, always remember and think about how you’re going to get home safely and don’t forget about the impact alcohol can still have the morning after.”