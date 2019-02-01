Pharmacy staff raise over £8k for charity

Staff at Crimond Pharmacy have raised over £8,000 for charity following a year of fundraising efforts.

Every year the pharmacy chooses a charity to support, and their cause for 2018 was MND Scotland.

The staff were delighted to raise a fantastic total of £8,524.20.

They held various fundraising activities throughout the year to collect money for the cause.

One member of staff ran a marathon and another took part in a sponsored cycle event.

They also hosted an Open Day at the pharmacy, quiz nights, tribute nights, sold homemade jams and fudge, and raffles for a hamper.

They presented the money to Doug Hastie of Fraserburgh, who accepted the donation on behalf of the charity.

Erica Niven of Crimond Pharmacy said: “My father-in-law died from MND so we decided to choose the charity as it touched everyone in the pharmacy.

“This is the most that we have raised for a charity so far and we hope that we can do more activites for them as we want to raise awareness of the cause.”

Iain McWhirter, head of fundraising at MND Scotland said: “I’d like to thank all of the staff and customers of Crimond Pharmacy for their generous donations and inspiring fundraising.

“Because of supporters like this we are able to provide more vital support to people affected by MND across the country, including counselling, benefits advice and grants to take away some of the financial stress that comes with a diagnosis of MND.

“It will also allow us to continue funding ground-breaking research to fight back against MND.”

Iain added: “This is an incredible total to have raised and we cannot thank you all enough.”

Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is a rapidly progressing terminal illness, which stops signals from the brain reaching the muscles.

This may cause someone to lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, drink or breathe unaided.

There is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND and the average life expectancy from diagnosis is just 20 months.