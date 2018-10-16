Photographer Ron takes first spot with ‘On The Move’

Ron Peat took the top place in Fraserburgh Photographic Society’s first open competition of the season.

Members could submit up to three images on any subject, with Allan Gawthorpe from the Bon Accord Camera Club and Mearns Camera Club judging the entries.

Lewis Duthie's shot Bee on Sea Holly.

Allan is a very experienced judge and award-winning photographer, recently winning ‘Best Overall Mono Print Eyes of Pain’in a Scottish Photographic Federation competition.

In total, 45 images were entered into the competition and Allan gave constructive comments on them all.

The society’s Mike Chandler commented: “ The over-arching advice that Allan gave to all the photographers was that less is more.

"Stronger images are the ones that are more simple and that to achieve that the first tool to use is the crop tool. It is often easy, he said to take out the clutter from a photograph that distract from the subject by simple cropping.”

Stanley Partridge's photo Feeding Time

Photographs were marked out of 20, with Allan giving an impressive four entries full marks before picking newcomer Ron Peat as overall winner for his ‘On the Move’ image of a running hare.

Other joint winners were Stanley Partridge with ‘Feeding Time’, Alan Smith with ‘Mother Nature’ and Lewis Duthie with ‘Bee on Sea Holly’.