Plans for 500 new homes at Mintlaw revealed

Mintlaw is set for yet another massive expansion if plans by Bancon Homes are approved.

The developer is seeking permission in principle from Buchan councillors for a 500-house estate on the ‘opportunity site’ at Nether Aden.

It would also see the creation of various retail, business and community facilities at the southern approach to Mintlaw, together with services for the elderly as earmarked in the 2017 Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan.

Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan area committee will be asked on Tuesday to approved the development in principle.

In a report to councillors, Stephen Archer, head of the council’s infrastructure services, says : “While the matter shall be considered in more detail once a detailed design has been submitted, the principle of siting a residential, community services and employment development on the periphery of a settlement is not unprecedented, and the proposed uses are considered appropriate to the surrounding land uses – primarily agricultural and residential.

“It is considered that the proposed development broadly complies with the policies and principles outlined in the Aberdeenshire Local Development Plan 2017.

“The development would be in keeping with the site allocation and therefore the principle of development can be established.”

However, he stresses that regardless of the outcome of the Bancon application, there is now effectively a calculated infrastructure capacity of 200 new homes across the various allocated sites in Mintlaw until such time as the Toll of Birness junction has been upgraded or the developer can demonstrate any impact on the junction is negligible.

Councillors will also hear that the developer has confirmed that its obligations in terms of 125 affordable housing units being created.

It will also be required to contribute towards addressing capacity issues at Mintlaw Primary School, the health centre and waste and recycling facilities. Its developer obligations would also support leisure and community facilities.