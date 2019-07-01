Plans for massive 36MW solar park formally unveiled for North-east

A massive 36MW solar energy park comprising more than 105,000 panels could soon be adorning the Crimond landscape.

If approved, the 35-year proposal by Green Energy International would make it one of the largest renewable energy project in Scotland set over 150 acres.

The site would lie just a stone’s throw from the St Fergus Gas Terminal which has been processing North Sea oil and gas since 1982.

Bilbo Farm at Crimond was ultimately selected from 132 farms contacted by Green Energy as it was considered well suited and well located to meet the need for the development of solar photovoltaics (PV).

If approved the scheme will be located midway between Keyhead and Crimond to the west of the A90.

The firm says the scheme – which could take just 12-weeks to construct – has been developed “carefully and sensitively” based on an in-depth understanding of the site’s characteristics.

In a supporting statement to Aberdeenshire Council’s planning services the company say: “The proposed development will aim to incorporate biodiversity enhancement measures and green landscaping that will add to the ecological value of the site and reduce the visual impact of the solar farm.

“It is considered that the proposal for a large-scale solar development will make an important contribution towards providing cleaner, renewable sources of energy and, consequently, reversing the impacts of climate change without any significant or long-term adverse impacts to the local area.”

Proposals indicate that some 105,308 panels – each 2m in height – will be formed into blocks of four and angled at 23 degrees for maximum effect.

The development also includes 40 containerised battery storage units, each capable of storing up to one megawatt of power.

Security fencing would be incorporated along with CCTV to help deter unwanted people from entering the proposed solar site.

The applicants undertook a 12-week consultation late last year including a public event in Crimond in October. Buchan East Community Council, local interest groups, residents and businesses have also been contacted.

Green Energy currently has six projects being submitted for planning by the end of this year, with the aim of building them by 2021.