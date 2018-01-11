Plans lodged for eco-friendly farm shop

Plans to create a new eco-friendly farm shop and visitor centre in the North East have been lodged.

An application for detailed planning permission has been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council by Taylor Architecture on behalf of Colaren Farms Ltd for the development at Burnthill.

The proposals include an eco-friendly farm shop, café, visitor information centre, and children’s play area.

A supporting planning statement has been submitted by the applicant.

It states “The farm shop will sell locally produced food and drink as well as crafts and other gifts to showcase the best of what the Banff and Buchan area has to offer.”

It goes on to say: “The café will serve food along with hot drinks and cakes prepared within the kitchen.”

The application reveales there will also be an area dedicated to promoting sights and activities in the local area such as the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh as well as historic castles, picturesque fishing villages, wildlife tourism, boat tours, fishing and golf courses in the area.

Gary Purves, land manager of Colaren Homes acting on behalf of the applicant, told the Herald: “The applicant is not aware of any existing like-for-like farm shop businesses in the local area.

“The nearest would be Formartine’s near Tarves which is a similar concept to what the developer wants to do here in Fraserburgh.”

He added “The applicant’s hope is that the farm shop will encourage more people to visit Fraserburgh and the surrounding area which will have a positive knock-on effect for tourism and local businesses.

“An example of this would be for the farm shop to become a staple part on North East 250 route.”

Mr Purves added: “There would also be jobs created in terms of the construction and running of the facility which I think would be good news for the area.”

The design of the building is said to have been influenced by agricultural buildings in the local area. The facility will make use of an existing biomass heating boiler in order to reduce CO2 emissions.

The application will be debated at a future meeting of Banff and Buchan area committee.