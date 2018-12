The eleventh Fraserburgh RNLI Boxing Day Swim was held on Wednesday, December 26.

A total of 28 brave souls signed up and took part in the event that was held at Fraserburgh Harbour.

Each partipant braved the 6.5 degree water to raise money for the RNLI

Each participant took a turn to dive into the water and then faced a 52 metre swim across the harbour.

This year the water was a chilly 6.5 degrees.

The popular annual event has raised over £65,000 for the RNLI since it started.