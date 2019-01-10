Police appeal to find missing man

Police Scotland is appealing for information to help establish the whereabouts of a man who is being treated as a missing person.

Alastair Done (25) is believed to have travelled to the North East from his home at Malpas, Cheshire, on Friday, January 4, and was last seen at Balmedie Beach on Saturday afternoon (January 5).

CCTV footage of Alastair Done

Police understand Alastair arrived at Aberdeen Railway Station at 3.51pm on Friday (January 4) having travelled from Crewe, and spent some time in Union Square before heading along Guild Street to Market Street and into Aberdeen Market. On Saturday he was captured on CCTV at Premier Stores in Balmedie at around 1pm buying food and drink.

Earlier this week a member of the public reported potential concerns to Police that he had for a man at Balmedie Beach at the weekend, and enquiries were subsequently launched to establish who this man was.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: "Following extensive enquiries carried out this week we believe this man was Alastair and since then personal items including clothes that match those he was wearing have been recovered on the beach around one mile north of the car park.

"A great deal of work has been ongoing to establish who this person was and I would like to thank Police Officers in Cheshire for their help so far.

CCTV footage of missing person Alastair Done

"We are treating Alastair as a missing person and I ask anyone who has seen a man matching his description or who has information as to where he might be to contact Police.

"We are particularly keen to trace his movements between Friday afternoon when he arrived in Aberdeen and Saturday when he was seen in Balmedie and enquiries are ongoing to establish if he used public transport. I would also like to hear from anyone who was at Balmedie Beach over the weekend and thinks they saw him.

"I don't believe Alastair has a mobile phone with him however if he sees or hears this appeal I would ask him to get in touch with us immediately.”

DI Buchan added: “Searches involving specialist search teams and the dog unit are currently ongoing at Balmedie Beach as part of our enquiries to help trace Alastair. Once again, any sightings should be provided to Police as soon as possible.”

Alastair is described as being around 5ft11, has a 'buzz' haircut and wears glasses. When last seen he was wearing a black hooded fleece, black walking boots and was carrying a black rucksack with a blue roll-mat attached. He also had a green shopping bag in his hand.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting ref. no. MP190100059.