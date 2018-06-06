Police appeal to find missing woman

Police Scotland officers in the Aberdeen area are currently investigating the current whereabouts of a woman who is visiting the area from Germany.

Saskia Schiffer was last seen in the Berryden area of the city about 4pm yesterday (Tuesday, June 5).

She is described as 5ft 2, slim build, shoulder length light brown hair, wearing navy clothing and trainers.

It is likely that Saskia will be travelling throughout Scotland with Glen Coe being specifically mentioned.

Anyone who has knowledge of Saskia or her whereabouts or comes across anybody fitting her description is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting inc 2591 of June 5.