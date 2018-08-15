Police name man who died at harbour

Police have confirmed that the man who died following an incident onboard the Sunbeam pelagic vessel yesterday was 52-year-old William Ironside.

The four men who received treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have since been released from hospital.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Ironside’s family at what will be a very difficult and sad time. They have asked that their privacy is respected."

He added: "We are continuing to carry out enquiries in conjunction with other independent agencies including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and also the Marine Accident Investigation Branch."

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course as is the case with all sudden deaths.