Police name woman killed in Menie crash

Police Scotland have named the woman who sadly died following a one vehicle collision at Menie on Saturday.

The incident happened at the entrance to Trump International Golf Links at around 3pm on Saturday, October 20.

38-year-old Casey Rodger of Balmedie was the sole occupant of a black Volkswagen Golf and sadly died of her injuries.

Road Policing Sergeant Stuart Lawrence said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of the woman who has sadly died.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle involved travelling on the road prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 2294 of October 20.”