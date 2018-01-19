Police release CCTV footage of missing Broch pensioner

CCTV footage of pensioner William Ritchie has been released by Police as enquiries continue to find him five days after he was reported missing.

The 90-year-old was captured at Asda in Fraserburgh on Thursday, December 21, a shop he regularly visits.

CCTV footage of missing pensioner William Ritchie

Following numerous appeals for information issued this week several people have contacted Police to say that they saw Bill in the week leading up to his disappearance, however this is the last captured positive sighting of him on CCTV.

Inspector Kevin Goldie, who is leading enquiries, said: "We hope that by releasing this footage - even though it dates back a few weeks - it can give people a better idea of what Bill usually wears and the way he walks. We don’t know exactly what Bill was wearing when he went missing, however he appears to be a man of routine and would either wear a 3/4 length black jacket or a waterproof jacket with the hood up, and a flat cap.

"Extensive enquiries are continuing to establish Bill's movements in the couple of weeks leading up to him being reported missing, including reviewing both public and private CCTV footage. Do you have private CCTV which may have captured him walking by but you haven't spoken to Police yet? Bill lives at West Road and was known to walk in and around the town regularly."

Officers will also be handing out missing person leaflets appealing for information this weekend as hundreds of people descend on the town on Sunday to watch Fraserburgh FC take on Rangers FC at Bellslea Park.

Inspector Goldie said: "It is crucial we continue to keep Bill in people's minds as more time passes. If you have seen Bill recently but don't think your information will be significant I would still ask you to come forward and let us make that judgement. There's no doubt that Bill was a private man, but you maybe know of a place he likes to walk or a spot that meant something to him.

"Once again I would like to thank the local community for your help and support. I would be grateful if you could continue to share our appeals or come forward with any information you think could help."

Mr Ritchie is described as being around 5ft 7, of a slim build, with short grey hair.

At this time it is not known what he is wearing when he went missing, however he usually wears a 3/4 length black jacket and potentially a flat cap. He regularly shops at Asda, the local Co-op and attends at the post office at Mid Street.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 quoting incident no. 2549 of January 14.