Aberdeenshire Council’s 70 councillors confirmed

Aberdeenshire folk have elected their 70 councillors

More than 90,295 votes were cast in yesterday’s 2022 Scottish local government election (Thursday, May 5), with an all-day e-count taking place today at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

That represented an overall 44% turnout from an electorate of 204,170.

More than 600 people were involved in supporting the election process across the North-east over the course of polling day and Friday’s count, supporting 75 polling places.

Aberdeenshire Council Returning Officer and Chief Executive Jim Savege said: “I would like to thank everyone who made the effort to cast their vote in these local government elections.

“It is essential that local democracy is upheld and it has been truly heartening to see such strong participation across all our communities.

“To all our newly-elected councillors, I offer my congratulations to you all and look forward to working with you over the next five years.

“Hosting an election is a significant undertaking and we have witnessed another magnificent effort by our dedicated election team over many months and all those staff and volunteers who have provided support both at our polling stations and the count.

“Once again we were joined by our colleagues from Aberdeen City Council to share P&J Live as a count venue and our thanks go to all those who once again made this a very safe and efficient event.”

The councillors elected to represent Aberdeenshire are as follows:

Ward 1 – Banff and District

Stewart Adams (Con), John Cox (Ind) Glen Reynolds (SNP)

Ward 2 – Troup

Ross Cassie (SNP), Mark Findlater (Con), Richard Menard (Con)

Ward 3 - Fraserburgh and District

James Adams (Con), Ann Bell (Lib Dem), Seamus Logan (SNP), Doreen Mair (Ind)

Ward 4 – Central Buchan

Geoff Crowson (SNP), David Mair (SNP), Hannah Powell (Con), Anne Simpson (Lib Dem)

Ward 5 - Peterhead North & Rattray

Dianne Beagrie (Ind), Alan S. Buchan (Ind), Matthew James (Con), Leeann McWhinnie (SNP)

Ward 6 – Peterhead South & Cruden

George Hall (Con), Colin Simpson (Lib Dem), Stephen Smith (SNP)

Ward 7 – Turriff and District

Alastair Forsyth (SNP), Gordon Lang (Con), Anne Stirling (Lib Dem), Iain Taylor (Con)

Ward 8 – Mid Formartine

Andrew Hassan (Lib Dem), Paul Johnston (Ind), Jenny Nicol (SNP), Derek Ritchie (Con)

Ward 9 – Ellon & District

John Crawley (Con), Isobel Davidson (Lib Dem), Louise McAllister (SNP), Gillian Owen (Con)

Ward 10 – West Garioch

Moray Grant (SNP), Sam Payne (Con), Hazel Smith (Lib Dem)

Ward 11 – Inverurie & District

Neil Baillie (SNP), Marion Ewenson (Lib Dem), David Keating (Con), Judy Whyte (Ind)

Ward 12 – East Garioch

Jim Gifford (Ind), Dominic Lonchay (Con), Trevor Mason (Lib Dem), Glen Reid (SNP)

Ward 13 – Westhill and District

Fatima Joji (SNP), Ron McKail (Con), Craig Miller (Con), Iris Walker (Lib Dem)

Ward 14 - Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford

Jeff Goodhall (Lib Dems), Lauren Knight (Con), Gwyneth Petrie (SNP), Robbie Withey (Con)

Ward 15 - Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside

Geva Blackett (Ind), Sarah Brown (Con), Anouk Kloppert (SNP)

Ward 16 – Banchory & Mid Deeside

Yi-Pei Chou Turvey (Lib Dem), Eileen Durno (SNP), Ann Ross (Con)

Ward 17 - No. 17 North Kincardine

David Aitchison (SNP), Shirley Burnett (Con), Mel Sullivan (Lib Dem, Catherine Victor SNP

have been elected as councillors for ward No. 17 North Kincardine

Ward 18 - Stonehaven and Lower Deeside

Wendy Agnew (Con), Dawn Black (SNP), Sarah Dickinson (Lib Dem), Alan Turner (Con)

Ward 19 - The Mearns

Laurie Carnie (Con), George Carr (Con), Alison Evison (Ind), Kevin Stelfox (SNP)

