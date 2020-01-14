Banff and Buchan MP appointed to second government role

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been appointed to a second government role as parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Department for International Trade.

The Scottish Conservative MP will work as part of the team under Secretary of State Liz Truss.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) is responsible for securing new trade agreements as the UK prepares to leave the EU, and to maintain access to existing agreements. DIT also has responsibility for delivering on a pledge to create freeports across the UK, and to boost international investment.

Mr Duguid was appointed as PPS to the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in August last year. He will continue in that role.

PPS appointments as seen as a starting point for MPs to go on to become ministers.

Mr Duguid said: “I am delighted to join the Department for International Trade team at a crucial juncture for the UK as we prepare to leave the EU.

“Brexit offers huge opportunities for the UK to increase trade with countries around the world while maintaining our close and valuable links with our European neighbours.

“The general election result has given this government renewed energy and focus. I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“This appointment, along with those to the Scotland Office, reflects the influence of Scottish Conservative MPs at the heart of this UK Government.”