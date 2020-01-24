Banff and Buchan MP elected to lead cross-party Westminster group

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has been elected to lead a cross-party Westminster group on broadband and digital communications.

The Scottish Conservative MP will chair the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) which was set up to further the roll out of broadband in rural and urban areas and to look at digital communications more broadly across the UK.

It is the second such appointment for Mr Duguid in the past week. He was also re-elected as chair of the APPG on 22q11/DiGeorge Syndrome.

Commenting on the roles, Mr Duguid said: “I am delighted to have been elected as chair of the APPG on broadband and to be re-elected to lead the group on 22q11 syndrome.

“Improving broadband connectivity and digital infrastructure was one of my key priorities in the election campaign.

“Banff and Buchan is one of the poorest-served areas in mainland Scotland when it comes to broadband, with 18% of properties still without a superfast connection.

“Unfortunately, the SNP Scottish Government has recently announced that it will not meet its targets for delivery of the R100 scheme and is several years behind schedule.

“I look forward to working with colleagues to help improve connectivity and digital communications across the whole of the UK.

“There is also a lot of work to be done in the 22q11/DiGeorge syndrome APPG.

“I chaired the group during the last parliament and progress has been made in raising awareness of the condition, but there is much more to be done.”