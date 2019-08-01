Banff and Buchan MP kicks-off summer surgery tour

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid is set to embark on his summer surgery tour covering 65 locations across Banff and Buchan.

The Conservative MP will be in the following locations over the next few days:

Monday, August 12 - Mintlaw Conservative office (11am to 11.30am).

Tuesday, August 13 - New Pitsligo, High Street car park (9.30am to 10am); St. Fergus village hall car park (10.30am to 11am); Crimond, Logie Avenue car park (11am to 11.40am); St. Combs, community hall car park (11.50am to 12.20pm).

Inverallochy and Cairbulg, library car park (12.30pm to 12.50pm); Fraserburgh beach car park (2pm to 2.30pm); Fraserburgh Saltoun Square (2.40pm to 3.10pm); Fraserburgh Smiddy Hill Road (3.20pm to 3.50pm).

Sandhaven village hall car park (4pm to 4.30pm); Rosehearty, The Square (5.10pm to 5.40pm), New Aberdour, High Street car park (6pm to 6.30pm).

Saturday, August 17 - Strichen, High Street (10am to 10.30am); Tyrie, bus stop (10.50am to 11.10am); Memsie,next to bus stop (11.20am to 11.50am), Rathen, adjacent public hall (12noon to 12.30pm).

Wednesday, August 28 - Lonmay, adjacent to public hall (3.20pm to 3.50pm); Fraserburgh, St. Modan’s Place (4pm to 4.30pm), and Fraserburgh, Dalrymple Hall (4.40pm to 5.10pm).

Appointments are not necessary but advance notice may be helpful in resolving cases more quickly.

For details of locations and timings go to www.davidduguid.com/advice-surgeries or contact his office at david.duguid.mp@parliament.uk or call 01261 818744.

Mr Duguid added that surgery appointments are available year round in Mintlaw in Banff using the same contact details. All are welcome to go along.