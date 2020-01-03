Banff and Buchan MP welcomes commitment on National Living Wage

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has said the Conservative UK government has shown again it is "on the side of working people" after the Chancellor announced an increase in the National Living Wage.

Sajid Javid announced that there would be a rise of 6.2% to £8.72 an hour from April 2020.

The new rate signals the delivery of another manifesto commitment from the Conservatives since the December 12 general election.

It will mean an increase of £930 over the course of a year for anyone aged 25 and over on 35 hours a week or more. Younger workers will also see their pay boosted with increases of between 4.6% and 6.5% dependent on their age, with 21-24 year olds seeing a hike from £7.70 to £8.72 per hour.

Mr Duguid said: "This is great news for people across the UK and another reminder that the Conservative party are on the side of working people.

"The introduction of the National Living Wage has already delivered the fastest pay rise for the lowest earners in 20 years, putting more cash into the pockets of those who need it the most.

"The lowest paid saw their wages grow by 8% above inflation between April 2015 and April 2018.

"This additional increase for the coming year reinforces the point that work pays - and that everyone should be entitled to a fair rate of pay.

"The Chancellor has already pledged to increase the National Living Wage towards a new target of two-thirds of median earnings by 2024, which on current forecasts, should make it £10.50 an hour within this current parliament."