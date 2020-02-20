Banff and Buchan MSP slams Tory immigration plans

Stewart Stevenson MSP has slammed post-Brexit Tory immigration plans announced by the UK Government.

The UK Government unveiled its points-based immigration proposal – which has been described by industry experts as a “deep disappointment” and risks harming our industry by driving workers away from Scotland.

Under the proposals, low-skilled workers would not get visas under post-Brexit immigration plans. It is urging employers to "move away" from relying on "cheap labour" from Europe and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology.

The Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP has warned that a cross-party report by Holyrood’s Finance Committee previously showed the damaging effect that demographic changes could pose to Scottish public spending, and our ability to fund the NHS.

Mr Stevenson said: “The UK Governments proposed immigration system will not deliver the skilled staff needed for the farming, food and drink industries across the North-east.

“Despite the clear evidence, the Tories seem utterly determined to back Boris Johnson’s closed-minded plans, which will be immeasurably damaging to Scotland.

“It is absolutely shameful that not a single Scottish Tory MSP or MP can bring themselves to speak out against this out-of-touch approach.

“We need a system that recognises the different regional requirements across the UK and welcomes EU citizens. We must see a tailored migration system which works for Scotland.”