Fraserburgh groups receive funding from council pot

A number of groups in the Fraserburgh area have been awarded funding.

Broch Surf Club will receive £2,400 to provide shower facilities for its members, while Fraserburgh Rugby Football Club will get £2,000 to buy a storage container for equipment and shelving.

Fraserburgh Resilience Group Food Larder will be awarded £3,000 to assist with roof repairs and the purchase of shelving units.

The group had requested a further £1,000 to buy food items, but councillors asked that they apply to the Community Food Fund for this.

Invercairn Community Council had two applications approved – £3,456 for consultant fees to assist with its footpath project, and £1,200 to aid the installation of steps and a handrail leading to the beach.

And Sandhaven and Pitullie Harbour Trust will receive £5,000 to enable the group to provide public toilets.

Area Committee members were also asked to consider information provided from Y Suffer in Silence and make a decision whether to award funding that had been deferred from a previous meeting in June.

The Fraserburgh-based emotional listening support service was seeking £4,964 for office equipment, but councillors deferred the application in order to receive more information.

Councillors asked for details on training and supervision of its volunteers, training in safeguarding clients and assurance that the service works to a standard of care that protects children and young people.

But council officers told the committee that a “lack of clarity” on a number of issues still remained.

Councillor Charles Buchan said: “In view of that I can’t see how we can make a decision and I would suggest deferring again but reserve the award for them until the appropriate council officers who are qualified to make these decisions decide on the professional abilities of the organisation that’s asking for our support.”

Councillor Andy Kille agreed and asked that the committee receive assistance on the matter from the Health and Social Care Partnership.