Extra Aberdeenshire Council grant should help local buses and schools

Aberdeenshire councillors have welcomed the additional Scottish Government funding for their council, announced as a result of the budget deal with the Scottish Green Party.

Democratic Independent and Green Group (DIGG) leader Cllr Paul Johnston, said: “An additional £4.567 million of Government grant is obviously very, very welcome. It’s a significant help at a time when the council is faced with making severe budget cuts.

“The scale of the savings required to balance next year’s budget has already seen the Council agree, unanimously, that it has to increase the Council Tax by the maximum allowed. Even with the additional funding announced yesterday, Aberdeenshire still needs to find savings of close to £20 million. But some cuts that looked inevitable won’t now be necessary. For that, I am relieved and thankful.”

Green councillor Martin Ford said: “The DIGG want to see the additional funding used to protect important public services, services that might otherwise be facing cuts. For instance, with the extra money, the Council can certainly balance its books for next year without cutting teaching posts or Council-funded local bus services.