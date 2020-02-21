'Free' tuition questioned by Banff and Buchan MP

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has called for “a serious debate” about the SNP government’s policy of free tuition – after it was reported straight-A students are missing out on university places.

A freedom of information (FOI) request by a national newspaper found that dozens of furious parents have written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Education Secretary John Swinney about the “degrading” cap on places for Scottish students.

Examples were cited of students achieving results above and beyond the entry requirements for top universities but still being denied a place.

Opposition parties have questioned the policy of ‘free’ tuition which forces universities to accept more fee-paying students from other countries to make up for the loss of income from Scottish-based students who do not have to pay.

Universities have quotas for the number of Scottish students that can be accepted. The cap on places means that Scottish students can only access half the number of courses at Scottish universities as pupils south of the border, for example.

Mr Duguid said: “It beggars belief that straight A students from Scotland are being refused places at Scottish universities in favour of fee-paying students from other countries.

“Pupils work extremely hard to get the right exam results they need to pursue the career they are aiming towards.

“It must be devastating to be told – after achieving those results – that they still cannot get in.

“We need to have a serious, grown-up debate about what the policy of free tuition actually means.

“Everyone is in favour of it until they find out about the limits that are then imposed on places for Scottish students.

“Capping the number of home-grown students is hugely counter-productive.

“If Scottish medical students are forced to study in England, for example, they are more likely to settle there. That is the opposite of what we need when we are trying to fill GP vacancies in rural parts of Scotland.

“And if only the brightest and the best can get in, then it follows that those who can afford private tuition are more likely to succeed, which does nothing to close the attainment gap.”