Gordon MP 'delighted' at appointment

Gordon MP Colin Clark said he is ‘delighted’ at his appointment as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Scotland.

The Scottish Conservative MP also paid tribute to outgoing Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell, who has served in the Scotland Office since 2010.

Mr Clark joins new Secretary of State for Scotland, Dumfries and Galloway MP Alister Jack, and Parliamentary Under-Secretary, Worcester MP Robin Walker, in the Scotland Office under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In addition to the Scotland Office role, Mr Clark will also take up the position of government whip.

The Gordon MP sits on Westminster’s Treasury Select Committee and previously held the role of Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) within the Department for Work and Pensions.

Mr Clark, 50, said: “I am delighted that the Prime Minister has asked me to serve as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State and government whip.

“I would like to recognise David Mundell was an excellent Secretary of State and I appreciate the years of work he did at the Scotland Office.

“A strong Scotland is fundamental to the Union and I look forward to working with Alister Jack and Robin Walker at the Scotland Office,” he added.