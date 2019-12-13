It’ll be a blue Christmas for Banff and Buchan after Conservative David Duguid retained his seat in Thursday’s election.

As the polling stations closed an exit poll had suggested that all three of Aberdeenshire’s Tory seats would be taken by the SNP.

But as it was the only casualty of the night was Colin Clark in Gordon who lost his seat to the SNP’s Richard Thomson, with Andrew Bowie retaining West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.

Mr Duguid received 50.1% of the vote -a total of 21,182 , up 2.2 percent on 2017.

He was followed by Scottish National Party (SNP) candidate Paul Robertson, who received 17,064 votes (40.4 %) with a 1.3% increase.

Labour was the major loser of the night in Banff and Buchan, with Brian Balcombe polling 1,734 votes (4.1%), a drop of 5.3%. Alison Smith of the Liberal Democrats took 2,280 votes (5.4%) and an increased vote share of 1.9%.

Speaking at the election count at TECA Aberdeen in the early hours of Friday, December 13, Mr Duguid thanked his “fantastic” team, fellow candidates and his wife Rose.

He said his campaign was “great” and added: “I just want to thank everyone once more and I’m really looking forward to getting back to work, getting back to the job of serving all the people in Banff and Buchan.”

SNP candidate Paul Robertson offered his congratulations to Mr Duguid and said: “David has been our representative for Banff and Buchan in Parliament for the last two years and as he goes on to represent all the people of Banff and Buchan I wish him well in that endeavour.

“I got to know David over this campaign and, our politics aside, he is a decent man and I believe will do his best.”

He added: “The biggest thank you of all goes to all the SNP activists across Banff and Buchan who fought a hard campaign in inclement weather and I’m grateful and very proud of the effort they made.”

Across the three Aberdeenshire seats a total of 151,879 votes were cast, which results in an overall 69.4% turn out.

Aberdeenshire Returning Officer and chief executive, Jim Savege, said: “Each constituency is an important part in the overall national election landscape, and I would like to thank everyone involved who did Aberdeenshire proud tonight.”