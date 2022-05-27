MP calls for clampdown on anti-social drivers

David Duguid has received numerous complaints

Mr Duguid has been contacted by concerned residents in areas such as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff who say rowdy drivers are revving their engines unnecessarily and using illegal exhausts in residential area.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has earmarked £300,000 to develop technology to target noisy vehicles with a trial being rolled out in England and Wales.

The technology can automatically detect when vehicles are breaking legal noise requirements, which will help provide police and local authorities with the tools and evidence to take action against drivers who flout noise laws.

At Westminster, Mr Duguid highlighted the plight faced by residents across the north-east and asked the Transport Minister, Andrew Stephenson, what scope there was for the trial to be widened to Scotland.

He said: “In Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Turriff and other towns and villages across my constituency of Banff and Buchan, I hear regularly from residents complaining about the excessive noises from exhausts from cars.

“I welcome the recent announcement of trials and a pilot scheme for noise cameras however I was disappointed to hear that it was only going to be in England and Wales.

“Given the legal framework for statutory nuisance rules and Construction and Use Regulations for vehicles are UK wide, what engagement has there been with the Scottish Government to see what can be done in Scotland, and is there scope for expanding the pilot beyond just England and Wales?”

Mr Stephenson responded: “I know this is a big issue in my honourable friend’s constituency.

“Noise camera enforcement comes under policing and policing is devolved in Scotland, but we continue to have discussions with the Scottish Government.

“We are keen to continue those discussions and I'm happy to have discussions with my honourable friend to see what more we can do on this issue.”

Mr Duguid later added that antisocial drivers are making the lives of communities a misery.

He said: “Residents have contacted me to say the noise from these inconsiderate drivers is becoming unbearable and is having a detrimental impact on their mental health.

“The behaviour of these antisocial drivers is blighting our streets and making the lives of people in communities a misery by the constant noise coming from their modified vehicles.

“I welcome this new technology which is being trialled in England and Wales which is why I would like to see the Scottish Government consider the same approach.

“Although policing and enforcement are devolved in Scotland, the regulations controlling excessive noise from vehicles apply across the whole UK.