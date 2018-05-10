MP gets hands-on role with the posties

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid experienced what is involved in delivering the post when he joined a local postman on his delivery round in Fraserburgh last week.

David is one of a number of local MPs and MSPs being invited to go out with postmen and women across Scotland to see the lengths Royal Mail goes to, to deliver the post.

The purpose of the visits is to give MPs and MSPs a unique insight into the challenges of delivering mail to every house and business in their constituency, six days a week.

Chris Share, Royal Mail delivery manager, who briefed David before he set off on his walk, said: “We’re delighted that David is taking the time to experience the everyday challenges faced by our delivery postmen and women. The visit gave us the opportunity to show David how we are continuing to modernise and transform our organisation.”

David remarked: “Postmen and women perform an incredibly important function in our communities, not just delivering communication, but being one of the institutions in society that binds us together for the common good. I wanted to get a real understanding of the work that goes into delivering the mail.”