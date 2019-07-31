MSP welcomes increased influence for Scottish farmers in Europe

Banffshire & Buchan Coast SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the appointment of Euro-MP Alyn Smith to the European Parliament’s influential Agriculture Committee.

SNP MEP Mr Smith previously served on the committee from 2007 to 2014, representing Scotland’s farmers and growers and winning an award for Outstanding Contribution to Scottish Agriculture at the Highland Show in 2009.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “This is good news for Scottish agriculture. Alyn Smith is recognised as a true friend of the industry and someone who has put in a power of work for Scottish farmers – and Scotland generally – in Europe.

“His re-appointment to this key committee comes at a time when Scottish agriculture needs all the help it can get to avoid being sacrificed for the sake of trade deals by a very weak and increasingly-desperate UK Tory Government.”

Mr Smith said: “I am delighted to be back on AGRI, working with friends from across Europe. Politicians need to listen to farmers and everyone involved in making sure food gets from farm to plate, and so I hope the excellent working relationships I’ve built over the past decade will continue to flourish.”