North-east MSP encourages young families to apply for Best Start Grant

Gillian Martin MSP is encouraging young families from across the North East on low incomes to apply for the Scottish Government’s Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment scheme as families across Scotland have benefited from more than £20 million.

Since December 2018, Social Security Scotland has made payments to around 75,800 low-income households. The support provided to families across Scotland, as of 31 December 2019, totals £21.3 million.

The Best Start Grant, which provides low-income families with financial support during the early years of a child’s life, sees eligible applicants receive £600 for their first child - £100 more than the UK government’s equivalent in England.

Best Start Grants replace and expand on the UK Government’s Sure Start Maternity Grant by providing eligible families with £600 on the birth of their first child, and £300 on the birth of any subsequent children.

Commenting,Ms Martin said: “I am delighted that more Scottish families are receiving help from the Scottish Government’s social security system, which puts dignity, respect and fairness at its heart and I want to encourage young families from across my constituency to apply if they are eligible.

“£21.3 million worth of payments has helped to ensure that all Scottish children get the best possible start in life.

“For a two-child family, the Best Start Grant package provides more than they would get under the previous UK system. This shows the direct difference we are making to families across Scotland with our new powers over social security

“By reversing and mitigating Tory cuts that have been so damaging to families in the North East, and ensuring that we support those on the lowest incomes, the SNP is building a social security system which provides a safety net for the most vulnerable in society.”