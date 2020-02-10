North-east region MSP brands transport strategy 'a burach'

The SNP government’s new transport strategy for the next 20 years has been branded “a burach” by North East region MSP Peter Chapman.

The document was launched by cabinet secretary Michael Matheson on Wednesday, but was immediately criticised at Holyrood as meaningless.

Scottish Conservative Mr Chapman said the strategy was alarmingly short on detail and holds nothing of substance to help reduce emissions.

Mr Chapman said: “According to the SNP, we are in a climate emergency yet they have failed to plan for a sector which is responsible for 37% of all greenhouse gas emissions.

“We are facing a climate emergency and our precious natural environment is under threat. “We need to take decisive action but this document is a burach.

“In the same week, the UK Government is pressing ahead with a Bill that enshrines the UK’s commitment to improving air quality, protecting nature, increasing recycling and cutting down on plastic waste.

“Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon is paying for projectors and light shows in Brussels.

“The SNP need to end their Indyref2 obsession and get back to the day job.”