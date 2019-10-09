SNP announces candidate for Banff and Buchan

The SNP has announced that Paul Robertson has been selected by local party members to contest Banff & Buchan in the forthcoming General Election.

Paul, 28, was born and bred in the North-east. He worked in previous SNP MP Eilidh Whiteford’s Peterhead constituency office for five years, and was the local campaign organiser for the Yes campaign in the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, where the constituency reportedly voted Yes.

He has subsequently worked in Westminster as the SNP’s Head of Research and Policy, and has most recently been a communications and public affairs consultant for a leading London-based consultancy, advising senior business leaders.

Commenting on his selection, Mr Robertson said: “It is a privilege to be selected as the SNP’s candidate for Banff & Buchan. The hardworking people of this constituency would be hard hit by the devastating impact of a Tory no deal Brexit that nobody voted for and will make us all poorer.

“It has never been clearer that the only way to protect Scotland’s interests is through independence. At this important election, people will have the opportunity to oppose a damaging no deal Brexit and send Westminster a message that Scotland must have the right to choose our own future.”

Eilidh Whiteford, Banff & Buchan’s SNP MP between 2010 and 2017 and who won the seat with over 60% of the vote in 2015, has recently become a mother and did not seek nomination as the SNP’s candidate.

Endorsing Paul Robertson as the candidate, she said: “With our key industries of farming and fishing voicing real concerns about the impact of a no deal Brexit and a Tory trade deal with Trump, it’s vital we have an MP who will stand up for our industries and people’s livelihoods - and not just do what Boris Johnson tells him to do.

“I know that no-one will work harder than Paul and that he has a rare mix of energy and experience at the highest levels of politics and business, and he would be a powerful champion for the people of Banff & Buchan.”