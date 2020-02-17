SNP left Aberdeenshire ‘no option’ but to increase council tax

The SNP Government left Aberdeenshire Council “no option” but to raise council tax by 4.8%, according to Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid.

Councillors last week agreed to the increase for 2020/21 in the fact of a budget settlement from Holyrood that local government body Cosla said left authorities hundreds of millions short.

Mr Duguid pointed out that due to increased spending by Boris Johnson’s government in Westminster, the Scottish block grant will be increasing substantially this year.

However, the SNP has chosen to offer councils a deal which means they must provide “more with less”, he said.

“Householders across Aberdeenshire will be disappointed see their council tax bills increase this year, but there is unlikely to be any visible sign of improvement in public services as a result.

“Local government body Cosla has already said that this settlement takes more than £100m off both revenue and capital budget allocations.

“That is 100% down to the decisions of the SNP government in Edinburgh, which is short-changing councils at a time when the money it receives from Westminster is increasingly substantially.

“Rather than funding our cash-strapped councils properly, the SNP ask councillors to provide more with less.

“It is the council that will take the blame for tough spending decisions that will be required – in addition to the increase in taxes.

“But Aberdeenshire Council, like many others across the country, has been left with no option by the SNP government but to raise council tax in order to continue to provide basic services," he added.