Stevenson hails record number of NHS dental registrations in Aberdeenshire

Stewart Stevenson MSP has hailed the latest NHS figures that show NHS dentist registrations have rocketed under the SNP – with 102,956 more adults registered in Aberdeenshire since 2007.

The number of children in the Aberdeenshire registered with an NHS dentist has also risen dramatically with 50,849 now registered – nearly a 50% rise since 2007.

In 2007 just 72,418 adults and 33,905 children in Aberdeenshire were registered with an NHS dentist, compared to September 2019 where 175,374 adults and 50,849 children in Aberdeenshire were registered with an NHS dentist.

Commenting, the Banff and Buchan MSP, said: “This Scottish Government have taken huge strides in improving the oral health of people in Aberdeenshire and across Scotland.

“Since the SNP came to power, efforts to increase the number of people receiving regular dental check-ups is paying off, with the number of adults registered nearly doubled locally and across Scotland.

“It’s only a few years since the shortage of NHS dentists in Aberdeenshire was a big issue for families locally and we had queues of people outside dental surgeries trying to register, so the progress we’ve made is to be warmly welcomed.

“Of course there’s always room for improvement, and I hope to see even more people in the North East ensuring they are able to access a local NHS dentist.”