Tories select their Banff and District candidate

Stewart is the Tory candidate

Stewart, 54, lives near Mountblairy and is managing director of an engineering consultancy.

He has been active in local voluntary efforts for many years, including North West Aberdeenshire Citizens’ Advice, Alvah & Forglen Community Council, Turriff Silver Band, and Alvah & Forglen Art Group.

He has experience of dealing with council and Scottish Government issues through Citizens’ Advice.

In his campaign, Stewart is raising issues which need to be resolved in the next council cycle — resolving Banff bridge’s future and the crossing issue, restoring Chalmers Hospital to full MIU status, securing the overdue A947 upgrade, and removing the need for bookings at recycling centres.

He said: “My involvement in local groups has given me some insight into the community’s grass roots concerns, which would add to local representation on the council.

“The experience I’ve gained working with the community council and Citizens’ Advice means I have a good understanding of people’s needs and concerns across Banff and District.