Tories select their Banff and District candidate
Stewart Adams has been selected as the Banff and District candidate for May’s council elections by the Scottish Conservatives.
Stewart, 54, lives near Mountblairy and is managing director of an engineering consultancy.
He has been active in local voluntary efforts for many years, including North West Aberdeenshire Citizens’ Advice, Alvah & Forglen Community Council, Turriff Silver Band, and Alvah & Forglen Art Group.
He has experience of dealing with council and Scottish Government issues through Citizens’ Advice.
In his campaign, Stewart is raising issues which need to be resolved in the next council cycle — resolving Banff bridge’s future and the crossing issue, restoring Chalmers Hospital to full MIU status, securing the overdue A947 upgrade, and removing the need for bookings at recycling centres.
He said: “My involvement in local groups has given me some insight into the community’s grass roots concerns, which would add to local representation on the council.
“The experience I’ve gained working with the community council and Citizens’ Advice means I have a good understanding of people’s needs and concerns across Banff and District.
“In my working life, I managed more than 1,000 employees during my 20-year career in oil and gas, and I feel both kinds of experience will stand me in very good stead in this ward.”