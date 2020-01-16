Tories set for fishing sell-out says SNP

The SNP has questioned how the Tories will deliver on their promises to Scottish fishermen as it becomes increasingly clear that fishing will be the first item on the table in any discussion on the future relationship with the EU.

The EU’s negotiating position – and the political declaration - makes any free trade deal after Brexit contingent on a fishing agreement, a position emphasised by a number of member states.

Commenting, Banff and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson said: “It is as clear as day that Scotland’s fishing industry will be on the table for a post-Brexit trade deal and the Tories should be honest about that.

“The SNP wants the best possible outcome for all of Scotland’s fishing fleets and our wider seafood industry and we will do our best to secure that.

“The SNP will hold the Tories to account for the promises they made – but it is time they set out honestly to the fishing industry and all other industries - how they intend to secure a close economic partnership with the EU without putting fishing on the table.

“The Tories sold out our fishermen in the first place, and they can’t be trusted not to do so again.”