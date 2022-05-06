Troup and Fraserburgh election round-up

Shock and new faces in Fraserburgh wards

The Broch stalwart, who joined the Alba Party last year and became leader of its Aberdeenshire group, failed to net the required votes with LibDem Ann Bell taking the final spot with 228.

Tory James Adams came top with 1,526 votes with Independent Doreen Mair a close second with 1,509.

New face Seamus Logan (SNP) will join them as councillors for the new session, having polled 941 votes.

There was a 40.9% turnout.

Meanwhile, in the Troup ward, Tory Mark Findlater came out top with 1,305 votes followed closely by his SNP counterpart Ross Cassie.

Joining them on the council will be newcomer Richard Menard (Con) who polled 236 votes.