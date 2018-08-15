Portsoy to host wool and yarn festival

A group of keen North-east charity knitters are once again gearing up for 'Wool@Portsoy'.

The Portsoy Bothy Knitters will host their second wool and yarn festival on Saturday, August 25 from 10am-4.30pm.

Held in both the Station Hotel and Town Hall, the festival will feature knitting, felting, spinning, weaving, crochet, demonstrations and trade stands.

And there will be some very special guests in attendance - alpacas!

Entry to the event is by donation for local and national charities and refreshments will be available.

The group itself meets in the old salmon bothy every Monday from 10-12noon, with the new session starting on September 3.

Around 20-25 enthusiasts go along each week to create items for charity and new members are more than welcome to go along and participate in the activities.

You can check out their activities on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/portsoybothyknitters/