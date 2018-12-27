Praise for Fraserburgh young police volunteers

The efforts and dedication of young people across the North-east have been praised by local councillors.

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee were impressed by the continuing work of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers.

The groups of up to 24 young people, aged between 13 and 18 years, are supported by adult volunteers and led by a serving police constable.

Councillors heard that their duties include volunteering at both community and national events and assisting local policing priorities through participation in leaflet drops and community safety events.

Within Aberdeenshire, PSYV Fraserburgh was established in late 2015, and has since been joined in the North East Division by groups in Aberdeen and Elgin.

The Fraserburgh group, which holds its weekly meetings within a local church hall, currently has 12 youth volunteers and three adult volunteers. Among the support duties undertaken by the team during 2018 were the MACBI Fun Run at Mintlaw, Super Saturday, Blue Light Festival and Vintage Car Rally events in Fraserburgh, Turriff Agricultural Show, the Westhill 10k race and the Portsoy Boat Festival.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Chief Superintendent Campbell Thomson said: “The rollout of the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers has been excellent. The selection process allows some who may not be so fortunate to actually take part so it is very inclusive and I can only commend it.

“They are an integral part of the team.”

Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair described the initiative as “marvellous” and paid tribute to both the children and adult volunteers.

Acknowledging the “fantastic programme” and the volume of activities it covers, Councillor Anne Allan told the meeting: “I know that the set-up and cost will be a problem but I would love to see it rolled out elsewhere in Aberdeenshire.”