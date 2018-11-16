Pride of Buchan awarded to Mormondhill Stag Group

A Pride of Buchan Award has been presented to the Mormondhill Stag Voluntary Group.

The award was presented to the group at last week’s meeting of the Buchan area committee.

A nomination was put forward by Councillors Anne Simpson and Jim Ingram earlier this year for the group, which is led by local man Dougie Simpson.

They have been working very hard over the past two years to transform the Mormondhill Stag - or white stag as it is known - on Mormondhill near Strichen.

The team has carried out research, moved trees and rocks, made a permanent access and have successfully restored the iconic landmark to its original glory.

On presenting them with their award, the committee members gave their wholehearted support to the group.