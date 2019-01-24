Pupils congratulated for winning calendar competition

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP has congratulated school children for their award-winning designs which will feature in a calendar aimed at educating the next generation on the sustainable use of energy and water to tackle fuel poverty.

An event to mark the occasion was held at the Scottish Parliament and sponsored by Mr Stevenson, who was joined by the winners as well as Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Education John Swinney.

Speeches were also given by Thane Lawrie, Chief Executive of Scarf and Brian Lironi, Director of Corporate Affairs for Scottish Water.

One of the 13 competition winners was Banffshire and Buchan Coast constituent Isla Noble, from Inverallochy Primary School.

Comm enting,Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “The Scarf Calendar Competition gets young people involved in thinking about the many ways they can help to use energy and water wisely and tackled fuel poverty.

“Getting young people involved in thinking and talking from a young age about how we take more care of our environment is a great and necessary cause.

“I was delighted to welcome my constituent Isla to the Scottish Parliament as well as all the other pupils who have taken part and created the award-winning designs.

“I would like to thank Scarf for organising the event and for helping to provide advice and support services to thousands of households across the North-East of Scotland.”