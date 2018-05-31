Quit advice for Broch smokers

Experts will be on hand to give advice next week to Fraserburgh shoppers looking to quit smoking.

The ‘Quit Your Way’ roadshow will visit the town’s Asda store on Wednesday, June 6, as part of a national tour, offering support to help smokers get through the first 72 hours of quitting, and beyond.

For some, the first 72 hours of stopping smoking can be particularly tough as the body starts to crave nicotine. However research shows that with the right support, smokers are twice as likely to stop smoking for good. The pop-up advice station, set to visit 20 locations across Scotland, will signpost people to the free ‘Quit Your Way’ service, which provides people who are thinking about quitting with individually tailored advice, either over the phone or online.

Currently, one in five smokers in Scotland (22 per cent) are trying to stop, with almost three quarters of smokers (73 per cent) having attempted to quit in the past.

Advisers will be available from 11am-7pm and will have iPads on hand to take people through ‘Quit Your Way’ online, and stress balls will be handed out to help quitters through those difficult moments.A spokespersoin said: “Making that choice for yourself is key. Some smokers just stop, and find it easier than they thought.”