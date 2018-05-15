Rain fails to dampen Blue Light Fest fun

The rain failed to dampen the spirits of those attending this year’s Blue Light Festival at Fraserburgh.

Around 2,000 local residents turned out to enjoy a parade of emergency vehicles before getting up close and personal with the latest high-tech kit.

Among those represented were the police, ambulance, fire service, Fraserburgh Lifeboat and the Coastguard.

The popular fundraising event featured a raft of information being provided to the visitors who were interested in joining or supporting the various services.

There were also various emergency demonstrations showcasing the skills of the various crews and a fun challenge which pitted ambulance and police crews against each other on an obstable course.

Inside Fraserburgh Leisure Centre there were various stalls and entertainment for young and old alike and various fundraising raffles.

Thanking all those who had attended, Blue Light Festival organiser Doug Ewen said he was happy with the success of the event, stating: “We had just under 2,000 people here which is excellent through it wasn’t as many as last year what with the rain.”