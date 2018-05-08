Relative pays tribute

The great-grandson of the Fraserburgh Lifeboat coxswain who perished in 1919 made a poignant visit to the station last week.

Craig Brockette had travelled with his family from their home in America to retrace his ancestors.

He went out on the Lifeboat to lay a wreath at sea in tribute to his great-grandfather and second coxswain Andrew Farquhar who also lost his life.

Manning the lifeboat for Craig’s trip were Grant Morrison, Dave Sutherland, Vic Sutherland, John Stephen and AJ Morgan.

The ‘Lady Rothes’ was assisting the Admiralty trawler Eminent in Fraserburgh Bay on April 28, 1919 when it capsized.

Each year the crew lays a wreath on a memorial statue at the station before taking it out to sea where it is laid to rest.

The wreath has been on display at the memorial statue outside the station and joined a wreath laid by Anne Mould, the great-great granddaughter of Andrew Noble who had visited the station the week before.

Anne, along with her husband Martin, also presented Coxswain Victor Sutherland with a cheque for £1,000.

The former Inverallochy woman now lives in Sheffield and was the 2016-17 president of the Caledonian Society, which is made up of those who are either Scottish or have Scottish roots.

During the course of the year the society has held several fundraising events including a St Andrews Night, Burns Supper, Musical Evening and raffles.