Relay invite for survivors and teams

Organisers of the Peterhead Relay for Life are inviting survivors and teams to sign up for this year’s event.

The popular annual fundraiser for Cancer Research UK will return to Lord Catto Park over the weekend of July 6 and 7.

Event chair Lorraine Coleman and vice chair Joyce Cameron became friends in 2008 after both had been diagnosed with breast cancer a month apart.

Having briefly known each other at school a mutual friend, Cindy, reintroduced the pair.

They went on to support each other while going through their treatment.

This included travelling together to ARI for their chemotherapy sessions after both underwent surgery for breast cancer.

It was during this time that Joyce saw an advert in the Buchanie advertising the Relay For life event taking place in July 2009 and thought it would be good to take part and focus on being well enough for the 24 hour event.

She entered a team with family and friends, including Lorraine, and starting fundraising.

After chemotherapy had finished for both of them in June 2009 they took part in their first Relay, walking the opening lap with other cancer survivors.

Joyce said: “It was a very emotional but inspiring moment to be walking round the track with other survivors and after the 24hours both of us were hooked on Relay.”

Lorraine added: “Both Joyce and I are very grateful to Cancer Research UK for the life-saving work they have done and for making kinder, more personalised treatments. Although we both had breast cancer, we received different chemotherapy drugs tailored to our specific cancer.

“We are also so grateful to all the volunteer fundraisers who work tirelessly to allow the researchers to be able to carry on the amazing work they do in the fight against cancer.”

To sign up contact Lorraine on 07928 342619.

A team meeting will be held at the Buchanhaven Hearts Social Club on Thursday, February 21 at 7.30pm.