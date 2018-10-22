Residents urged to get a home health check

With the nights drawing in, advice to residents across the North-east is to begin preparing for winter.

The NHS’ flu vaccination drive means clinics are being held in surgeries across the region over the coming months.

During cold spells it’s also important to make sure your home is warm enough to keep you healthy. Home Energy Scotland, the Scottish Government’s flagship energy advice service, is working with surgeries and health centres to give free impartial advice to those who need it.

Home Energy Scotland is managed by Energy Saving Trust and delivered in the North-east by award-winning social enterprise Scarf, and can give advice on a range of subjects including energy efficiency, renewables, sustainable transport and water. Home Energy Scotland can also help people access grant and loan funding for a range of home improvements.

David Mackay, Centre Manager at Home Energy Scotland North-east, said: “We constantly strive to offer advice to as many people as possible throughout the year and flu clinics give us an opportunity to engage with people who really could benefit from a warmer home and cheaper energy bills.

“All of our services are free and impartial and our advisors are available to speak to anyone who is looking for specific information or just looking for general advice on making their homes more energy efficient, reducing their heating costs, installing renewable technology and a range of other subjects.”

Home Energy Scotland advisers recently attended the clinic at St Mary’s Church, Banff on Wednesday, October 17 which welcomed almost 420 patients; and they’ll be on hand again at the upcoming clinic at Macduff Medical Practice on Wednesday, October 24 from 12-6pm and also at Findlayson Practice in Fraserburgh on Saturday, October 27 from 9.30am-12pm.

If you are unable to attend these events but would like to know more about the service, Home Energy Scotland operates a Freephone advice number, 0808 808 2282, where advisors are on hand to answer questions and give advice and is open between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturdays.