Resurfacing work to get underway on A90

A section of the A90 near St Fergus is set to benefit from resurfacing improvements worth £160,000.

The resurfacing works will get underway on Tuesday, January 15 and are programmed to take place over nine days.

Work will take place between 7.30am and 5.30pm each day with all works expected to be completed by 5.30pm on Friday, January 25. No works will be carried out over the weekend.

To ensure the safety of road workers and motorists during working hours there will be a 10mph convoy system in place. Traffic management may also be required to remain in place overnight when replacing deeper patches to allow materials to cool however this will be kept to a minimum.

Consultation has taken place with local residents, the local authority and other relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

Commenting on the improvements, Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This £160,000 improvement project is the latest to be carried out on the A90 to upgrade sections of the road surface, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during the improvements however we’ve planned the project to avoid working at weekends to limit the impact on road users wherever we can. Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience while we complete these works and encourage them to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org twitter @trafficscotland or the new mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.