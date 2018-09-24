Sausages are just bang on

Popular Strichen butchers Bert Fowlie hasve dished up another range of award-winning products.

Hebbie Fowlie’s team was delighted that their sausages captured the tastebuds of the judges at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers product evaluation.

The Buchan butchers took gold for their Pork and Smoked Bacon Sausage and Mince and Mealie Sausage, while also taking silver for Beef Sausage Meat and Pork and Cheese & Bacon Sausage.

The sausages were submitted for grilling by the experts at an evaluation held at Forth Valley College last month, with the results being announced at the Craft Butchers regional meeting held at the Laichmoray Hotel in Elgin last week.

The event organised by the Scottish Craft Butchers was sponsored by McAusland Crawford and Dalesman Group and attracted an entry of 276 entries from sausage makers all over Scotland from Orkney to Solway. Judges were drawn from the meat industry experts and enthusiastic sausage aficionados.

Jill Bartlett of The Dalesman Group said: “Britons ate an extra 25 million of sausages over the past year with speciality sausages undoubtedly a key driver in the revival of the great British banger.”

Paul Boyle, president of the Scottish Craft Butchers, added: “All butchers think we make the best products but it is not until you pitch them against others that you find out just how good they really are. To win awards in this evaluation is a great honour for the recipients because the standards are high.”