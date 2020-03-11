Scottish farming message must be pushed to "confused" consumers says MSP

North East farming delegates have been told more must be done to help “confused consumers” tell the difference between Scottish farming and “terrifying” practices in other parts of the world.

Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman spoke at the annual dinner of the North East Scotland Farm Management Association.

Mr Chapman told attendees that climate change “is real and is man-made” but public perception of Scottish beef and emissions may not reflect the truth.

He said: “Our increasingly concerned and confused consumers need to get the message loud and clear that eating Scottish meat is not going to destroy the planet.

“They need to understand that well-managed, productive grassland captures carbon and our cattle and sheep turn that grass and heather into high quality, delicious meat which is essential to a balanced diet.

“Everyone involved in the meat industry must redouble their efforts to get out the positive message that local food with low food miles is what every consumer should be seeking.

“In the Amazon basin in Brazil, tropical forests are being destroyed at a frightening rate to host cattle and grow soya.

"That is an environmental disaster, but to use that to try to destroy our beef industry is shocking.

“Scottish agriculture has already reduced our greenhouse gases by 30% since 1990.

“We are the guys who are planting trees, protecting our peat bogs and putting wind turbines and solar panels on our land.

“Good agricultural practice is good for the environment and good for our profit margins.”