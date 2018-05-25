Scottish Government urged to support AWPR-hit businesses

The SNP Government have been urged to support local businesses during the closing stages of the Aberdeen bypass project.

Part of the new AWPR has opened northbound near Balmedie, which has been welcomed by motorists, but the subsequent work on the southbound section of the road has closed part of the A90.

This move has affected several local businesses, with customers now unsure of how to reach them.

The Cock & Bull restaurant and conservatory is normally reached by heading north from Balmedie along the dual carriageway but it has had to take to social media to make sure customers know it is still open.

Gordon MP Colin Clark has urged the community and Scottish Government to do their part to keep the restaurant open.

Mr Clark said: “As part of an inspection into how the AWPR is progressing I visited several local businesses. The Cock & Bull is an excellent example of how badly a missing sign or missed turnoff can affect passing custom.

“Even motorists who’d consider themselves pretty knowledgeable about the area have been having difficulty finding it. Social media has been essential but this won’t reach everyone.

“They feel the signposting put up by Transport Scotland has been inadequate, and I call on the Scottish Government to make sure this won’t happen to hundreds of other businesses as the AWPR enters its final stages.

“I’ve heard that signs put up by the worst-affected businesses have been taken down, which is unacceptable. The road is vital but the planning doesn’t seem to have been done.”